Emergency resources, tools and training for journalists and news organizations

Press Forward and partners have created a valuable new tool, the Emergency Mode for News website, which aims to help newspapers before, during, and after an emergency, specifically a storm, draught, extreme heat, flood, hurricane, and more.

The site was created for the reality of small and mid-sized newsrooms. Instead of abstract advice, it offers practical tools, templates, and training drawn from journalists who have covered hurricanes, fires, floods, and other disasters firsthand. (Take, for example, this case study on how newsrooms in Alaska, Los Angeles, and South Carolina collaborated with colleagues and engaged communities during disasters.)

Their insights are matched with expertise at NC Local, Newspack and OpenNews to create a platform that busy freelancers and newsroom leaders can use before, during and after an emergency.

HIGHLIGHTS

Checklists : The site offers multiple templates and checklists to prepare — organized in an action pack and a resource library - making sure you have the right tech, safety gear, and coverage plans in place.

: The site offers multiple templates and checklists to prepare — organized in an action pack and a resource library - making sure you have the right tech, safety gear, and coverage plans in place. Tech : This summer, the site will offer free, open-source software tools, including a text-only “mini-site” plugin for low-bandwidth emergencies and a live blogging tool that can be deployed for real-time updates when connectivity is at a premium.

: This summer, the site will offer free, open-source software tools, including a text-only “mini-site” plugin for low-bandwidth emergencies and a live blogging tool that can be deployed for real-time updates when connectivity is at a premium. Trainings: Over the next two years, Emergency Mode will offer workshops and micro-grants for newsrooms that need time (and money) to get their emergency plans together.

Access at https://emergencymode.news/.