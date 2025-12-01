Encourage your Representative to join the House Postal Caucus

NNA alert

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contact: Lynne Lance, lynne@nna.org

Led by Representatives Jack Bergman (R-Michigan) and Nikki Budzinski (D-Illinois), the bipartisan House Postal Caucus has quickly expanded to 19 members of the House of Representatives (listed aside) and addresses a critical economic and public policy challenge: the survival of the U.S. Postal Service (USPS). NNA members are encouraged to ask their Representatives to join this critical caucus.

Last month, the USPS announced a $9 billion loss for FY2025 that is the latest in a string of losses year-after-year that puts it on a path to operational insolvency by 2028. A lack of attention by Congress now will lead to the likelihood of a costly bailout or critical reductions in services, particularly for the rural areas NNA publications serve, and make the USPS untenable as the lynchpin for a mailing industry that accounts for nearly 8 million jobs and $2 trillion in economic activity. It is critical to the success of the mailing industry.

For the last four years, the USPS has suffered from mismanagement and the effects of the Delivering for America plan that was intended to grow USPS market share for packages and reduce costs. It has done neither as huge amounts of mail volume and customers have been sacrificed through unprecedentedly high twice-a-year rate increases and horrible service that has affected every area of the country.

Fortunately, there is now new leadership at the USPS, but many challenges remain and Postmaster General David Steiner will require the assistance of Congress to be successful. The House and Senate oversight committees are focused on a variety of other issues and its leaders have noted the lack of rank-and-file member calls for action on postal issues. There is an apparent lack of focus on the USPS by the administration with five of nine spots on the Board of Governors now or soon to be vacant and an open spot on the Postal Regulatory Commission (PRC). At this point, there is only one nominee for a Board spot with no prospect for hearings or additional nominees in sight.

The Postal Caucus is a forum where Members on both sides of the aisle can evaluate and bring forward solutions to the oversight committees and elevate the urgency for attention to the USPS. It is critical that the House Postal Caucus expand its ranks to encourage action to save the USPS. Please contact your Representative and ask them to Join the House Postal Caucus.