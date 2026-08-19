Free Diversity Business Column and Diverse Cartoon Strip

A weekly Black history column with comics including diverse cartoon characters is available for free with byline to NNA member newspapers.

Sterling Haynes, a computer networking and cybersecurity professor, authors the column.

According to Haynes, the column runs in the Kansas City the Call Newspaper, The Reporter-Akron Ohio, Black News UK, My Local Press and The Omaha Star.

To read the articles visit the links below.

https://muckrack.com/sterling- haynes-1

Call Haynes at 330-417-4740.