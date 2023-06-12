Galer earns Freedom Of Press Award

Editor's Note: This article first appeared in The Journal-News of Hillsboro, Illinois

Newspaper Owner John M. Galer of Hillsboro was awarded the James C. Craven Freedom of the Press Award during culminating ceremonies at the Illinois Press Association annual convention Thursday, June 8, in Bloomington, Illinois.

The award was presented by the Illinois Press Association President and CEO Don Craven, son of the award’s namesake. The award is presented for a lifelong commitment to the principles of a free and open press, and named after the late James C. Craven, a longtime Springfield attorney and appellate court judge who provided legal counsel to reporters and editors at Illinois Press Association member publications.

“This is a noble profession we’re in,” Galer told the packed room full of journalists when receiving the award. “It involves protecting the democracy, many times in small ways.”

In presenting the award, Craven called The Journal-News “truly a family business” and described the Galer tradition at the newspaper beginning with John’s grandfather Del Galer in 1945 and then his father Phil Galer, as well as the newspaper’s current editor, his daughter Mary Galer Herschelman.

Not only does Galer have a history of service to his community, but also to the industry. He currently serves on the Illinois Press Association Government Relations Committee, was president of the IPA in 2013, and is currently the president of the National Newspaper Association.

“It’s amazing the people who John Galer knows,” Craven commented.

Craven also described Galer’s volunteer effort to make sure the final World War II Medal of Honor winner would lie in state at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. That occurred when Woody Williams passed on June 29, 2022, and “he was there,” Craven said of Galer.

Galer, who began working full-time at the newspaper in 1972, surpassed 50 years in the profession in 2022.

“I couldn’t have done anything for 50 years without my wife Susie,” Galer said of the co-owner of the newspaper.

He also thanked his “incredible staff” who not only report the issues of the community, but also understand “refrigerator journalism” and are able to make sure the newspaper reflects all the small accomplishments in small-town life.

“We’ve always had good people who care about their community,” Galer said, especially proud of the story his daughter had written about Chase Wilhelm’s work in Ukraine, a story that had earned an award earlier that afternoon. “I can’t imagine a job that’s more fun.”

Galer is currently serving as the chair of the National Newspaper Association.