Higher education media fellowship available

The Higher Education Media Fellowship aims to increase the number of journalists with the tools and networks to provide richer and more comprehensive coverage of postsecondary education, particularly career and technical education (CTE). The Fellowship program is sponsored by the ECMC Foundation and administered by the Institute for Citizens & Scholars.

Each Fellow will be awarded $10,000 — $5,000 as a stipend and $5,000 towards a reporting project. The six-month, non-residential program begins with an expense-paid CTE symposium. In the event that gathering is not possible, a virtual symposium will be held. Following the symposium, Fellows complete a reporting project, such as a special report or series, on a topic of their choosing related to postsecondary CTE. Fellows will also get the opportunity to attend a CTE Collaborative Convening hosted by the ECMC Foundation.

THE FELLOWSHIP PROGRAM

The Higher Education Media Fellowship class size is between 8-10 Fellows. Previous fellows are often serve as mentors for the new class. Fellows are typically selected through an online application process.

The Fellowship has several requirements:

Fellows will be required to attend one symposium hosted by C&S to dive deeper into the CTE field and develop an idea for a reporting project. The symposium is October 12-14, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois.

Following the symposium, Fellows must complete a publish or broadcast a reporting project with their home news organization, or another outlet.

Fellows will be required to attend at least one CTE Leadership Collaborative annual meeting, hosted in the fall by the ECMC Foundation.

Fellows must file brief progress and final reports to the Higher Education Media Fellowship program officer on their Fellowship experience. Each cohort’s fellowship will last approximately six months.

Higher Education Media Fellows will:

be early- and mid-career journalists;

attend one symposium hosted by C&S to dive deeper into the career & technical education field and develop an idea for a reporting project;

publish or broadcast a reporting project with their home news organization, or with another outlet following the symposium;

attend at least one CTE Leadership Collaborative annual meeting, hosted in the fall by the ECMC Foundation; and

file brief progress and final reports to the C&S Higher Education Media Fellowship program officer on their Fellowship experience.

For more information visit citizensandscholars.org/HEM

The deadline for ALL components of the application is August 5, 2022, 11:59 p.m. ET.