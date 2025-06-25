Inside the Nome (Alaska) Nugget
Jun 25, 2025
The staff of The Nome (Alaska) Nugget created this video to showcase the newspaper and who they are: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IfQVvasp49Q&t=26s
“I realized that the real story was about Laurie, her newspaper, the staff working there, the readers and the town,” Documentary filmmaker Heather Courtney said. “I wanted to write about how they were all tied together and how the newspaper contributed to the community.”
