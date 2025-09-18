Leveraging Your Periodical Permit for Additional Revenue and Increased Circulation

Join the Max Heath Postal Institute™ faculty — NNA Postal Chair Matt Paxton, publisher, The News-Gazette, Lexington, Virginia; Interlink CEO Brad Hill, member, Mailers Technical Advisory Committee; NNA legal counsel Tonda Rush; and NNA Executive Director Lynne Lance, member, Mailers Technical Advisory Committee — for a live webinar on Zoom on Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025, at 3 p.m. ET/2 p.m. CT/1 p.m MT/12 p.m. PT.

We will cover mass mailings, sampling and answer some questions from the forum: What is the difference between a ride-along and an insert? How much you are charged?

Free to NNA members; $100 nonmembers/public

Register: https://nna.formstack.com/forms/special_sessions_3