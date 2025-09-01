Local newspapers and school districts partner to create mutually beneficial programs

HANNAH SPAAR

News Editor | The Odessan & Focus on Oak Grove

Many working journalists today got their first byline in high school newspaper programs.

For my past decade as editor of two weekly community papers, I have worked with my local student publication, The Growler. With a typical staff of around 10, students put out a two-page monthly newspaper from January to May that publishes in The Odessan. Several program graduates have pursued journalism or adjacent careers, and more have become ambassadors, able to explain news creation to their peers.

During that same time, I have watched a decline in programs both locally and across the state. The problem has accelerated as the pandemic, teacher shortages and the gloom-and-doom national perception of newspapers have chipped away at programs.

In 2023, I helped my colleague Roxie Murphy in central Missouri restart the high school newspaper at her alma mater. This spring, we began to look for ways to restart programs at other high schools, and the Collaborative High School Newspaper Project was formed.

Our goal is to help newspapers and school districts create mutually beneficial programs. Newspapers benefit from industry growth, young reader exposure and a closer relationship with the school district. Schools benefit from increased positive publicity and additional career education. Students benefit from working with local professionals while still in school.

Our list of prospective and participating schools has grown to 10, with several avenues for growth.

We are seeking additional newspapers to join the program. Starting a student newspaper under our model is low-cost to both the newspaper and the school district, and our goal is to allow participating schools to test additional high-quality program materials.

Please reach out to me at hannahspaar@gmail.com if you are interested in participating.