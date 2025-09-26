Webinar for NNA Members: Beyond Print: Tools & Grants for Journalism Sustainability

Meet one of NNA’s newest Allied Members, The Lenfest Institute, and explore the free resources available to community newspapers in the areas of audience development and engagement, revenue generation, operations and technology, and marketing and brand management.

Learn more about the Beyond Print Program, designed to help local newspapers move from print-centric business models to a profitable digital future, as well Beyond Print Grants, which support independent local newspapers in reducing reliance on print and accelerating digital sustainability.

The Lenfest Institute creates solutions for the next era of local news by investing in sustainable business models at the intersection of local journalism and community in Philadelphia and nationwide. Working to fulfill its guiding mission that every community needs and deserves a great news organization, The Lenfest Institute provides grant funding, runs training programs and synthesizes best practices to develop and disseminate sustainable solutions for local news providers.

Join the live webinar on 9/26/25 at 12 p.m. ET/11 a.m. CT or watch a recording following the event. Register at https://nna.formstack.com/forms/beyond_print_tools_grants_for_journalism_sustainability