Mirabel Technologies welcomes 180 new clients!

Mirabel Technologies was proud to welcome over 180 magazines, newspapers, newsletters, websites, and events to its family of clients during the second quarter of 2026.

Among the magazines, newspapers and media companies that joined the Mirabel software family are Latitudes & Attitudes, Columbus Luxury Deck, Dynamic Chiropractic, InMaricopa, The Maine Sportsman, Electrical Industry News Week, Granite Media Partners, Great Lakes Scuttlebutt, Acupuncture Today, and more.

This continued momentum highlights how Mirabel’s integrated platform empowers publishers to simplify complex workflows, boost productivity, and uncover new opportunities for growth.

"It’s exciting to see publishers and media companies continuing to choose Mirabel as they work to strengthen and streamline their operations,” said Mark McCormick, President of Mirabel Technologies. “Today’s media organizations need better visibility across sales, billing, production, and marketing without relying on disconnected systems and manual processes. Our goal is to give their teams the integrated tools they need to work more efficiently, make better-informed decisions, and support long-term growth."

Mirabel Technologies is the world’s leading publishing media software provider, servicing over 33,000+ magazines, newspapers, websites, and events in over 25 countries.

Interested in learning more? Feel free to reach out to the Mirabel sales team at 954-332-3204.