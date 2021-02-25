NNA members gather to play Bingo

On Feb. 4, about 20 NNA members from across the country gathered for the first purely-social event of the year, Bingo.

Thanks to Devlyn Brooks, president of Modulist out of Fargo, North Dakota, for sponsoring and hosting!

WINNERS

Regular Bingo ($10 winners + Modulist tote bag with goodies)

Gary Sosniecki, retired, Lebanon, Missouri

Bev Keller, The Budget, Sugarcreek, Ohio

NNAF President Matt Adelman’s grandson Matt, Douglas (Wyoming) Budget

NNA Chair Brett Wesner, Wesner Publications, Cordell, Oklahoma

Mishayla Buchannan, Ravellette Publications, Philip, South Dakota

Luann Schindler, Summerland Advocate-Messenger, Clearwater, Nebraska

Blackout Bingo ($200 from Modulist + $50 from NNA)