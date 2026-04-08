NNA supports Keep US Posted letter to Chairman Sessions and Ranking Member Mfume

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contact: Lynne Lance, lynne@nna.org

The National Newspaper Association supports a letter sent today from former Representative Kevin Yoder on behalf of the Keep US Posted campaign to Government Operations Subcommittee Chairman Pete Sessions (R-Texas) and Ranking Member Kweisi Mfume (D-Maryland) setting out priorities for any potential relief legislation for the USPS. At a hearing last month, both indicated that they would be moving forward on bipartisan legislation to address the pending operational insolvency that Postmaster General David Steiner has indicated will occur as soon as early next year.

The letter corrects several instances in Steiner’s testimony that were inaccurate and sets out three key priorities that must be reflected in any bill:

ACCESSIBILITY: Preserve the Universal Service Obligation requiring six-day mail and package delivery to every address.

AFFORDABILITY: Limit rate hikes to once per year and keep them affordable for small businesses and consumers. A CPI-based price cap for Market Dominant products would require USPS to improve efficiency and live within its means. Any service reductions must be required to provide guaranteed savings.

ACCOUNTABILITY: Strengthen the PRC’s oversight with binding authority over service changes and a dedicated customer advocate to ensure USPS improves efficiency and cost discipline to live within its means.

NNA supports short-term relief for the USPS and our members cannot afford a suspension of service, but recognizes that failure to address unaffordable rate increases, degraded service and continued inefficiency will simply perpetuate the problems that have plagued newspaper publishers since the enactment of the 2022 Postal Service Reform Act. It is critical that Congress secure the benefits of any potential relief through specific requirements for the USPS to limit rate increases and preserve service.

NNA is an active member of Keep US Posted and is working to ensure its agenda is beneficial for our industry. The letter today will hopefully stimulate positive action by the Subcommittee to take action that is truly beneficial. The letter can be viewed here and Keep US Posted’s press release is available here.