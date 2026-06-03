NNA welcomes House Government Operations Subcommittee hearing featuring the PRC

On Thursday, June 4, 2026, the House Government Operations Subcommittee will hold a hearing at 10 a.m. ET featuring all of the members of the Postal Regulatory Commission (PRC).

NNA commends Chairman Pete Sessions (R-Texas) and Ranking Member Kweisi Mfume (D-Maryland) for holding this important hearing focusing on the oversight of the USPS. This examination is critical given the failing state of USPS finances that Postmaster General David Steiner has claimed could lead to operational insolvency as soon as October of this year and the essential role of the Commission in protecting the interests of the public, particularly in the rural communities our members serve.

NNA has submitted a statement urging the subcommittee to resolve two conflicting realities:

The PRC is an essential safeguard for the interests of the public and mailers who depend on the USPS that are subject to its monopoly.

Throughout the period of the Delivering for America plan, the PRC has utterly failed to fulfill that responsibility.

"As it contemplates USPS requests for more financial assistance, Congress must ensure that any new investments are protected by clarifying the mandate and power of the Commission to fulfil the role it was created for,” NNA Chair Martha Diaz Aszkenazy, publisher of the San Fernando (California) Valley Sun and El Sol, said. “The failures of the Delivering for America plan were evident from the start and mechanisms must be provided to hold the USPS accountable for quality service, real measurement of cost and service performance and improved efficiency to keep periodical postage affordable and to prevent anything like it from ever happening again."

In its statement, NNA urges that any relief legislation include reforms to address three critical areas:

ACCESSIBILITY: Preserve the Universal Service Obligation requiring six-day mail and package delivery to every address.

AFFORDABILITY: Limit rate hikes to once per year and keep them affordable for small businesses and consumers. A CPI-based price cap for Market Dominant products would require USPS to improve efficiency and live within its means. Any service reductions must be required to provide guaranteed savings.

ACCOUNTABILITY: Strengthen the PRC’s oversight with binding authority over service changes and a dedicated customer advocate to ensure USPS improves efficiency and cost discipline to live within its means.

NNA will continue to advocate for legislative reforms that advance these principles and will advise the membership of any opportunities to engage with their Members of Congress to support them that result from the hearing.