‘On-the-shelf’ ad packages speed response times

Something we have found very successful over the past few years is what I like to call “on the shelf” digital ads.

These are ads that are created, approved and ready to go before a moment actually happens. They sit there waiting until the timing is right, and then we flip them on. It sounds simple, but it has become one of the most practical and effective ways we serve certain types of local businesses.

Not every business needs to advertise the same way every week. Some businesses rely on moments. Weather, emergencies or sudden needs drive their customers through the door. If we wait until that moment hits to start building ads, we are already too late.

That is where on-the-shelf ads come in.

We have a local hardware store that is a perfect example. They sell items that people need when the weather turns. We worked with them to create several ads tied specifically to winter weather. One focuses on ice melt, and another highlights shovels and winter supplies.

Those ads are built, approved and sitting on the shelf, ready for the cold.

When snow is in the forecast, we turn them on — simple as that. The client does not have to stop what they are doing to review creative or approve messaging. We run the ads and bill them based on the agreed-upon number of runs.

If you have ever worked with a hardware store owner right before a snowstorm, you know exactly why this works. They are busy. The last thing they have time for is reviewing ad proofs or answering emails about marketing. But they still want, and need, to drive as much traffic to their store as possible.

We have taken a similar approach with a towing company. In this case, we created a Facebook ad that is ready to go the moment snow or ice hits our area. The difference here is that the client approved and paid for the campaign months before the first flake ever fell.

That means when the roads get bad, we are not scrambling. We are not waiting on approvals. We are not missing the window. The ad goes live immediately, right when people need a tow the most.

They love the timing.

We have also pitched this idea to other industries. A roofing company is a great example. After a hailstorm or a tornado, demand for roofing services spikes fast. People are looking for help right away from trusted local businesses. That is the moment you want your ad in front of them.

Another piece of this strategy that has worked well for us is having a ready-to-go package for those moments. We have built an after-the-storm print-and-digital combo that we can offer immediately when severe weather hits.

When a storm rolls through, businesses need to move quickly. They do not have time to sit through long sales conversations or wait for custom proposals. They want to know what is available, how fast it can run and what it costs.

We are ready with that answer.

From a digital standpoint, this strategy works well because it aligns with how people behave. When something unexpected happens, people turn to their phones. They search, scroll and look for solutions in real time. If your ad is not ready to meet them at that moment, you are missing the opportunity.

On the flip side, trying to build and launch a campaign during that moment is stressful for everyone involved.

It also makes your sales process stronger. You are not just selling an ad. You are selling a plan.

This concept applies to more than snowstorms. Think about the weather and events in your own community. Do you deal with heavy rain, flooding, extreme heat or seasonal storms? Think about local businesses that rely on those moments — HVAC companies during heat waves, tree service companies after storms and plumbers during freezing temperatures, for example.

The opportunities are there if you start looking for them.

It does not have to be limited to digital. Print can play a role, as well, especially when paired with digital for maximum reach. The key is having the creative ready and the plan in place so you can act quickly.

At the end of the day, on-the-shelf ads are about being prepared. They allow you to serve your clients better, move faster and capture moments that would otherwise be missed.

Take a look at your market. What kind of weather do you deal with? What businesses could benefit from being ready instead of reacting? If you can answer those questions, you can start building a strategy that works before the moment even arrives.

Katelyn Mary Skaggs is the sales manager and part owner of Leader Publications, a group of four papers based in Festus, Missouri. Skaggs, a Southeast Missouri State University graduate, stated at the publishing group as an intern and then as a full-time reporter in January 2019.