Register Now: Ryan Dohrn's 2025 Media Sales Playbook: AI, Referrals & Time-Saving Strategies

Join Newspaper Manager on Thursday, May 22, at 2 p.m. ET/1 p.m. CT/12 p.m. MT/11 a.m. PT to see billion-dollar sales coach Ryan Dohrn for an interactive webinar tailored for media sales professionals.

With 30 years of industry experience, Ryan will share cutting-edge strategies to engage advertisers through ego, logic, and emotion.

Learn how AI is reshaping sales research, why LinkedIn is essential, and how to craft winning sales emails. Discover time management hacks, the power of referrals, and how to leverage your clients' sales teams. Plus, walk away with a personalized sales plan to thrive in 2025.

Don’t miss this high-impact session designed to help you sell media smarter and close more deals with bigger advertisers!

This webinar is FREE and brought to you by The Digital Media Manager, The Magazine Manager and The Newspaper Manager. Space is limited so don't wait to register.

Can't make it live? No problem. Sign up to receive a free video of the live broadcast!