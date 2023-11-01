SPJ, Institute for Rural Journalism honor Cross with Al Smith Polaris Award

On Thursday, Sept. 26, the Bluegrass Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists (SPJ) and the Institute for Rural Journalism and Community Issues at the University of Kentucky came together to celebrate the winners of the 2023 Al Smith Award for public service through community journalism by Kentuckians — Ben Gish and Sam Adams of The Mountain Eagle of Whitesburg, Kentucky.

Additionally, the Institute for Rural Journalism and Community Issues Director Emeritus Al Cross was surprised with the Al Smith Polaris Award, recognizing distinguished service to community journalism.

The event was held at the Embassy Suites Lexington on Newtown Pike, near Interstate 64/75.

Cross edited and managed rural newspapers before covering politics for the Louisville Courier Journal and serving as president of the Society of Professional Journalists.