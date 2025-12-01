Stevenson family sells 4 Wyoming/Nebraska newspapers to Adelman family

SIDNEY, Nebraska — The Stevenson family, owners of Sidney (Nebraska) Sun Telegraph, The Saratoga (Wyoming) Sun, Pine Bluffs (Wyoming) Post and Western Nebraska Observer in Kimball, Nebraska, have sold the newspapers to the Adelman family and Blazing Trails Media LLC, according to John Cribb of Cribb & Associates, who represented the Stevenson family in the transaction. Terms were not disclosed.

“We are proud of the quality work our employees have produced over the years,” Gary Stevenson said. “Hard to believe it’s been over a 30-year ride.”

“We believe the newspapers will be in good hands with Matt and Lisa Adelman and their family,” Stevenson continued. “Matt is a newspaper man through and through, as shown with how well he runs the Douglas Budget and the Glenrock Independent.”

Gary and Sue Stevenson bought the Saratoga Sun in 1994 in a partnership with Loren “Teense” Wilford and his wife, Sandy. Since then, the Stevensons have gone on to own a multitude of newspapers in several states. A graduate of the University of Wyoming, Gary Stevenson got his start in the industry as an advertising representative at the Cody Enterprise under Bruce McCormack, whose 50-year involvement in Wyoming journalism included 30 years as publisher and editor of the Enterprise.

“Last but certainly not least, Sue and myself are grateful for the years of support from the residents of the communities we served,” Stevenson concluded.

Matt Adelman grew up in Casper, and after graduating from the University of Utah with a degree in mass communication (journalism emphasis) and getting married, he returned to his Wyoming roots, working for newspapers in Casper, Thermopolis, Torrington, Douglas and Cody before settling with his family in Douglas more than 30 years ago. He worked with Gary Stevenson at the Cody Enterprise in those early years, and the two have remained good friends since.

“Gary has been a loyal friend to me and a good steward of the newspapers in numerous communities, beginning with his time in Saratoga,” Matt Adelman said. “His leadership has made these papers strong parts of their towns and counties — in many cases for decades — and the relationship they have with readers and advertisers is why they are so important to their communities. We look forward to continuing and building on that relationship.”

Adelman continued, “We are excited to become part of these communities. We strongly believe in community journalism’s role in providing a positive connection among all residents while being a watchdog over government actions that affect us all.”

Matt and Lisa Adelman’s family is also deeply involved in the day-to-day operations of 5 Aces Printing LLC, the parent company of Blazing Trails Media LLC and Douglas Budget LP, with their eldest daughter and her husband, Alisha and Steve Carver, and their youngest daughter, Jennifer Adelman-Embrey, working alongside their parents in various capacities.

In 2024, the Adelmans’ company, 5 Aces Printing, purchased the Douglas Budget and Glenrock Independent, along with Budget Printing and the Douglas Business Center, from Matt Adelman’s partner, Sage Publishing, and Robert Kennedy and Ann Kennedy Turner and their families.

The Stevenson family were represented by John Cribb of Cribb & Associates; C&A is a leading merger and acquisition firm headquartered in Montana.