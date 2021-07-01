Through the viewfinder — third quarter 2021

Jul 1, 2021

Cloud cover — Union senior defender Emma Cloud goes up to play the ball away from Ft. Zumwalt South’s Audrey Smith Wednesday during the MSHSAA Class 3 semifinals at Worldwide Technology Soccer Park in Fenton. Cloud assisted on Union’s goal, but Smith scored the game winner with 1:43 to play as Ft. Zumwalt South prevailed, 2-1. Both teams won Thursday as Union defeated St. Louis Notre Dame for third and Ft. Zumwalt North beat Grain Valley for the title, 5-2. [Bill Battle | Washington (Missouri) Missourian]
Rollie Fink performs “Taps” during the American Legion Post 157’s Memorial Day ceremony at Kiwanis Park in the City of Horicon. Also pictured is Jim Kell. [Mitchell B. Keller | Dodge County Pionier (Theresa, Wisconsin)]
The Memorial Day Service in Vienna included a musket salute presented by the Long Knives Chapter Sons of the American Revolution, with “Taps” played by Matt Johnson and Cody Johnson. [Lonnie J. Hinton | The Vienna (Illinois) Times]

Winning photographs in the Third Quarter 2021 Pub Aux Photo contest, taken from June 2020 to June 2021, captured early summer weather action.

FROM TOP

Bill Battle of the Washington (Missouri) Missourian topped all other Sports entries with his shot of two soccer players battling for the win.

Mitchell Keller of the Dodge County Pionier in Theresa, Wisconsin, won first place Feature photo for a perfectly framed local performance.

Lonnie Hinton of the Vienna Times in Illinois captured first place News photo for this ‘shot’ of locals honoring veterans on Memorial Day.

The first-place winners in each category receive personalized coffee mugs featuring a winning photo or a print of their photo.