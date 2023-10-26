Understanding Periodicals Lesson VI: Mail Preparation & Addressing

The second season of the Max Heath Postal Institute™ course on newspaper mail resumes Oct. 26.

In Understanding Periodicals Lesson VI: Mail Preparation & Addressing, we will cover address components, placement, etc.

The live program is scheduled for Thursday, October 26, 2023, at 3 p.m. ET/2 p.m. CT/1 p.m. MT/12 p.m. PT.

This is the final session toward Gold Certification.

Who should attend?

Publishers

Circulation managers

Printers

Compliance officers

Office managers

Register here: https://nna.formstack.com/forms/understanding_periodicals_vol2_session6 (free to NNA & N/MA members; $100 to nonmembers/public*)

*Live program only. Recording only available with member login.