US Small Business Administration joins NNA in opposition to FTC non-compete ban

As reported last month, NNA has participated in efforts to oppose the Federal Trade Commission’s ban on non-compete agreements. We have learned that the Small Business Administration Office of Advocacy has also weighed in with concerns about the ban, as detailed below:

On January 19, 2023, the Federal Trade Commission published a notice of proposed rulemaking for the Non-Compete Clause Rule. The proposed rule would make it an unfair method of competition for an employer to enter into or attempt to enter into a non-compete clause with a worker; to maintain with a worker a non-compete clause; or, under certain circumstances, to represent to a worker that the worker is subject to a non-compete clause. The proposed rule will require employers to rescind current non-compete clauses and will not apply to franchisees.

On March 20, 2023, the SBA Office of Advocacy submitted comments on the Federal Trade Commission’s notice of proposed rulemaking on the Non-Compete Clause Rule.

For more, read the public comment letter and fact sheet, which highlight Advocacy’s concerns and recommendations or please contact Jennifer A. Smith at Jennifer.Smith@sba.gov.