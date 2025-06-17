USPS Periodicals will require cross-strap bundles for mail processing, effective July 1

This is a friendly reminder that by July 1, 2025, USPS mailers of Periodicals newspapers and Marketing Mail shoppers or other flat newspaper-sized mailings will have to cross-strap bundles that go through mail processing. Plastic straps or their equivalents will be required. Rubber bands, string and twine will no longer be allowed.

USPS announced the change after several months of deliberations with National Newspaper Association and other mailing organizations. USPS said it was making the change to diminish bundle breakage in mail processing.

Below are some resources, including a link to contact the NNA Postal Hotline.