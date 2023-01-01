2023 BNEC, BNAC open for submissions

Jan 1, 2023

FIRST PLACE, 2022 Best Sports Photo, Non-daily Division, circ. 5,000-9,999 Stephanie Mikels Blevins, The News-Gazette, Lexington, Virginia

The National Newspaper Association Foundation's 2023 Better Newspaper Advertising Contest and Better Newspaper Editorial Contest are open to NNA members and nonmembers. The NNA member fee is $20 per entry; nonmember fee is $40 an entry.

Categories and rules are available on the contest page. Entries must be published between Jan. 1, 2022, and Dec. 31, 2022. Exception: Best Newspaper Website in the BNEC, which is judged ‘in place.’ Digital versions (i.e. PDFs or JPEGs) of tearsheets/ads/etc. must bear the name of the newspaper and date of issue.

DEADLINE: Entries must be submitted online before 11:59 p.m. on April 30, 2023.

“EARLY BIRD” INCENTIVE: Early contest entries translate into a chance to win ONE free registration and award ceremony ticket to the Annual Convention & Trade Show in Jacksonville, Florida, valued at more than $400. One winner will be drawn. Early bird entry must be submitted no later than 11:59 p.m. on Friday, March 31, 2023, to qualify. Each newspaper will earn one chance to win, regardless of the number of entries submitted.

Register each year at https://www.newspapercontest.com/Contests/NationalNewspaperAssociationFoundation.aspx