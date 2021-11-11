Black Friday savings at the GE Appliances Store
Nov 11, 2021
Now through Dec. 1, 2021, NNA members receive exclusive access to great deals on GE’s full line of appliances, this includes:
- Special savings with promotional and rebate offers, along with financing options*
- Convenient in-home delivery, installation, and haul-away services available**
- A chance to shop the new suite of small appliances
Black Friday Sale! Receive FREE DELIVERY on orders over $299 and additional savings on select appliances.*** Plus, save up to 20% and get free shipping on select small appliances, while supplies last.† Visit: http://bit.ly/NNA_GE to shop for more sales!
*Payment options through Affirm are subject to eligibility, may not be available in all states, and are provided by these lending partners: affirm.com/lenders. CA residents: Loans by Affirm Loan Services, LLC are made or arranged pursuant to a California Finance Lenders Law license.
**Delivery is not available in Alaska, Hawaii, and other select ZIP codes within the continental U.S. To verify delivery to your home, enter your deliver-to zip code on the login page of the GE Appliances Store.
***Offer valid 11/3/21 – 12/1/21 on GE Appliances Store purchases only. See Store for details.
†Offer valid 10/22/21 – 11/14/21 on GE Appliances Store purchases only. See Store for details