Black Friday savings at the GE Appliances Store

Now through Dec. 1, 2021, NNA members receive exclusive access to great deals on GE’s full line of appliances, this includes:

Special savings with promotional and rebate offers, along with financing options*

Convenient in-home delivery, installation, and haul-away services available**

A chance to shop the new suite of small appliances

Black Friday Sale! Receive FREE DELIVERY on orders over $299 and additional savings on select appliances.*** Plus, save up to 20% and get free shipping on select small appliances, while supplies last.† Visit: http://bit.ly/NNA_GE to shop for more sales!

*Payment options through Affirm are subject to eligibility, may not be available in all states, and are provided by these lending partners: affirm.com/lenders. CA residents: Loans by Affirm Loan Services, LLC are made or arranged pursuant to a California Finance Lenders Law license.

**Delivery is not available in Alaska, Hawaii, and other select ZIP codes within the continental U.S. To verify delivery to your home, enter your deliver-to zip code on the login page of the GE Appliances Store.

***Offer valid 11/3/21 – 12/1/21 on GE Appliances Store purchases only. See Store for details.

†Offer valid 10/22/21 – 11/14/21 on GE Appliances Store purchases only. See Store for details