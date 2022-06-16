C-SPAN hires new director of legal affairs and business risk management

Announced May 23, 2022, D'Annette Roy has joined C-SPAN as the network's new director of legal affairs and business risk management. She will provide legal advice, risk mitigation strategies, and project management acumen while also serving as a value-added partner aligned in achieving C-SPAN's strategic goals.

Roy joins C-SPAN from Black News Channel, where she was the manager of standards and practices. Prior to Black News Channel, she served as the legislative and policy advisor for the D.C. Office of Cable Television, Film, Music and Entertainment.

"D'Annette brings a wealth of knowledge to C-SPAN and we are thrilled to have her join our team as we deliver on our strategic goals and tackle new and old business challenges," Matt Deprey, C-SPAN vice president of finance, said. "Her background and skillsets are certain to bolster C-SPAN's public service mission and commitment to transparency in government."

Roy holds a Juris Doctorate from the University of the District of Columbia: David A. Clarke School of Law, and a bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism from Emerson College. She started at C-SPAN on May 16, 2022.

