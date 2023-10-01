Celebrating 2023 Better Newspaper Contest winners

In addition to training and networking, National Newspaper Association member newspapers gathered in Washington, D.C., for the NNA Foundation's 137th Annual Convention & Trade Show to celebrate 2023 Better Newspaper Contest winners.

In an awards dinner on Saturday, Sept. 30, members celebrated awards and viewed the winning entries.

The awards presentation is available to NNA members here: https://nna.org/2023-better-newspaper-contest-presentation-of-winners

Awards ceremony photos are available for reprint here: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1bH0tgrM26hbu-L1uny0una9BqCockKxy?usp=drive_link