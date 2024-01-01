Convention committee announces event at the Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium®

National Newspaper Association members are hard at work planning the next Annual Convention & Trade Show — our 138th — this September 26-28, 2024, in Omaha, Nebraska.

On Oct. 26, convention committee members gathered for an initial convention committee meeting.

Our convention headquarters will be the Embassy Suites by Hilton Omaha Downtown Old Market, 555 South 10th Street, Omaha, NE, 68102

Thus far, the committee has planned an Extravaganza evening at the Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium® on Friday, Sept. 27. This event will be included in full registrations.

The programming sub–committee will soon meet to discuss member feedback and plan training events.

Any NNA member who wishes to join a convention committee may do so by emailing kate@nna.org.