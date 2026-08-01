Meet vendor partners

Please join us in extending thanks to the following, whose support is vital to our Annual Convention & Trade Show!

AdMessenger: AdMessenger helps advertisers succeed in mobile advertising by delivering highly engaging, scroll‑stopping ads that appear directly within the user’s natural mobile browsing experience. Its customizable, breaking news‑style ads allow brands to convey clear, concise messages, increasing attention and recall. It drives stronger engagement and higher click‑through rates — making it a powerful tool for you to help your clients stand out.

BLOX Digital: BLOX Digital partners with over 2,000 media organizations, delivering innovative content management, audience engagement and revenue solutions. With cutting-edge tools and a commitment to driving results, we empower media companies to thrive in today’s digital landscape. From AI-driven efficiency to seamless audience management, BLOX Digital is your trusted partner for success.

Bluefin Technology Partners: Since 2007 Bluefin has been helping publishers as a leading provider of print and digital classified solutions, including Bluefin Place Ad for advertising self-service and Bluefin Marketplace for publishing ads online. Public and legal notice advertising is now in reach to all publishers with Bluefin Notice Services, a full-service solution for public and legal notice ad booking, creation, publishing and billing with affidavit fulfillment services.

Broadstreet: Broadstreet helps publishers bring advertising revenue back from Google and Meta. Used by 700-plus newspapers and media publishers, including dozens of NNA members. Broadstreet helps teams of all sizes sell more digital advertising with easier tools, modern ad formats, automated reporting and hands-on support built for local media.

CherryRoad Media: At CherryRoad we are working to deliver solutions that blend new technologies with traditional printed publications to help ensure the future of local newspapers. Our vision is to bring secure, easily accessible and always-available technology innovations to the communities where we work, live and play.

Community Journalism Project: The Community Journalism Project is a modern toolkit for overworked newspapers. Make time for what you care about by offloading the busy work; CJP simplifies circulation management, digital distribution and customer retention so you can focus on your content and your community. The best part: CJP’s Partnership Program means they don’t earn a penny until they’re helping you make money.

Creative Circle Media Solutions: Creative Circle Media Solutions is your growth partner, helping you thrive like no other vendor can. If digital is a key part of your future, Creative Circle’s web upgrade will dramatically grow your revenue and engagement. The software is more flexible and powerful, but easier and faster to run. And if you still believe in print, Creative Circle’s advice, redesigns and outsourcing can assure print success, too.

eType Services: eType Services provides community newspapers with e-Editions, websites and mobile apps backed by unmatched personal support. We don't just deliver software — we become your digital team, helping with production, publishing and day-to-day operations. No contracts. No setup fees. Just the technology and responsive support your newspaper needs to succeed.

Fake Brains Inc.: Founded in 1991, Fake Brains lives up to its name — with AI tools helping publishers uncover opportunities and spot trends using natural language. YOUR data is YOUR business, and AccountScout knows your data. Built for publishers, AccountScout connects sales, ad schedules, design, proofing, layout, collections, classifieds, legals and self-service. Foundry extends the platform with subscriptions, editorial and audience growth.

Interlink: Interlink provides comprehensive, affordable circulation management and presort software designed to simplify subscriber care and improve mailed delivery. Created specifically for newspapers, it ensures postal compliance and the best rates available to maximize postal savings.

The Lenfest Institute: The Lenfest Institute’s guiding mission is that every community needs and deserves a great news organization. As such, it helps U.S. organizations build sustainable business models that serve communities with reliable journalism. Focus areas include digital transformation and business solutions for sustainable local news, meeting the information needs of diverse communities, and creating national support networks for news professionals.

Make It Free Partners: We enable your publication to monetize the 90% of audience turned away at the paywall.

Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.: Metro Creative Graphics, Inc. provides advertising-based creative, editorial and sales resources for media companies to create, sell and profit — every day — with their print, Web, social, event and mobile efforts. Resources include imagery, specs ads and page layouts, ideas, logos/trademarks, auto manufacturer photos, copyright-free editorial, print templated sections, online e-sections, digital and print automated event calendars, selling data and digital ad tools.

The Newspaper Manager: Serving 33,000+ newspapers, magazines, websites and events worldwide, The Newspaper Manager connects a world-class CRM platform, an ad order management system that handles print orders, events and digital products, a sales pipeline opportunities module, a production and project management system, an editorial module, a billing and accounts receivable system, and an integrated audience development module into one unified platform.

NewspaperCRM: NewspaperCRM: a customer relationship management solution tool built by newspaper veterans specifically for media companies. It's "affordable and easy-to-use" and trusted by over 300 newspaper titles nationwide. Whether you're a monthly publication with a single rep or many daily titles, we've got you covered. Our email marketing functionality yields monthly ROI’s that exceed your annual investment! Learn more today!

RebelMouse: RebelMouse is the leading CMS for publishers. With a full suite of editorial tools, full control of design, fully-hosted backend with perfect technical SEO, it's the AI-enhanced CMS that's always up.

recruitlayer: Hiring infrastructure for Media Companies so your local business can hire the best people through your white-labeled job board.

Reynolds Journalism Institute/Potter Digital Ambassadors: Reynolds Journalism Institute supports Potter Digital Ambassadors, which sends journalism students to your paper to solve your digital problems. RJI also provides the News Media Help Desk, a one-stop web site for community newspaper solutions. RJI provides the two services free-of-charge.

SCS: A leading provider of integrated software solutions, SCS has helped publishers streamline advertising, production, circulation and digital workflows through its comprehensive Community Advertising System for 50 years. Serving newspapers of all sizes, SCS combines innovative technology, managed cloud services and exceptional customer support to help companies improve operational efficiency, increase revenue opportunities, and adapt to the evolving digital publishing landscape.

Walterry Insurance Brokers: Walterry is proud to continue its partnership with NNA/NNAF with the same great team and expanded resources. For over 40 years members have partnered with Walterry Insurance Brokers as their source for newspaper libel insurance more than any other agency in the nation. Give them a call before the attorney calls you.

WoodWing: WoodWing enhances your content ecosystem by combining technology with extensive publishing expertise. For over 25 years, we’ve driven innovation in editorial and production workflows, empowering publishing and creative teams to create, manage and deliver content across print and digital channels with greater efficiency, speed and consistency.

Register by Tuesday, August 25 at nnafoundation.org/convention