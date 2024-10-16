Experienced newspaper publisher Kelli Bultena joins Dirks Van Essen & April

SANTA FE, New Mexico — Dirks, Van Essen & April, the leading merger and acquisition firm in the U.S. newspaper industry, is pleased to announce that Kelli Bultena has joined the firm as a senior associate.

With over 25 years of experience in the media and publishing sector, Bultena brings a wealth of knowledge and a strong client-focused approach to the team.

As co-owner and publisher of two community-focused weekly newspapers, including one founded in 2010, Bultena has held various roles throughout her career, ranging from advertising manager to reporter and editor, before successfully selling her publications in 2022.

Her tenure as president of the South Dakota News Media Association from 2017 to 2018 further solidified her leadership in the industry. Bultena's firsthand experience as a publisher gives her a unique perspective on understanding client needs in today’s evolving media landscape. She holds an A.S. in Graphic Communications and a B.S. in Management of Human Resources.

"I’m thrilled Kelli has joined the DV&A team,” DV&A’s Sara April said. “She’s a perfect fit for this role. Kelli and I developed a strong working relationship during the sale of her company in 2022 and we quickly learned we speak the same language. Her experience, professionalism, and innate ability to multitask under pressure with optimism and positivity make her a dream addition to the firm.”

Under the leadership of April, who joined the firm in 2006 and currently serves as its president, DV&A continues to thrive by prioritizing client service and leveraging the firm’s deep understanding of the market dynamics affecting print media. Bultena's addition to the team will further enhance these efforts, capitalizing on her extensive experience and commitment to customer service to provide tailored support to clients.

DV&A is well-known for its expertise in the buying, selling, and valuation of newspaper properties and related media assets. Founded in 1980, the firm has successfully closed hundreds of newspaper transactions and represented either the buyer or seller in more than 600 transactions with an aggregate value exceeding $13 billion. Over the years, the firm has represented numerous independently-owned newspaper companies, family-owned groups, and the majority of the nation’s largest newspaper companies.

For more information on Dirks, Van Essen & April, visit www.dirksvanessen.com.

Connect with Kelli Bultena on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/in/ kellibultena/ or email her at kelli@dirksvanessen.com.