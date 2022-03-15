Kamen & Co group services broadens valuation & accounting services across globe

UNIONDALE, New York – KAMEN & CO GROUP SERVICES LLC, who for the past eight years has provided guidance and advised FORBES wealth and media reporters with financially valuing the leading media tycoons for the Forbes 400 Richest Americans List, has announced plans to expand its global services into Canada, England and Ireland in 2022.

“Multimedia execs from these three countries have to date interacted with our firm and taken sharp notice of our customized, high-grade quality valuation, accounting and brokerage achievements and each has requested us to provide their respective print and digital trade associations and memberships with our wide array of professional services,” Kevin B. Kamen, president & CEO of Kamen & Co, who founded the growing Long Island, New York-based company 43 years ago, said. “I have directed my team to begin mapping out a strategic global growth plan to meet these needs within short order.”

Kamen & Co Group Services LLC provides industry executives, ownership groups and board of directors of print, digital, broadcast, film, tech, data, video, publishing, domain and internet entities with accounting, restructuring, financial valuation, brokerage and professional contract negotiation services.