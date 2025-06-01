Kramer Media co-founder Ruth Kramer dies

CASA GRANDE, Arizona — Ruth A. Kramer, longtime president of Kramer Media who founded the company with her late husband, died at home on May 7, 2025, at age 102 after a period of declining health.

She and Donovan M. Kramer Sr. bought the Casa Grande Dispatch in 1962 and developed the company by buying other area newspapers and eventually the White Mountain Independent and Payson Roundup. She became president of the company upon the death of her husband in 2009 and remained active in managing it throughout her life.

The company has continued publishing from its Casa Grande base and printing other newspapers and commercial products. More recently, Kramer Media has developed Blossom Digital Marketing, an advertising agency.

Kramer’s son, Donovan Kramer Jr., daughter Kara K. Cooper and grandchildren Brian Kramer and Zoe Cooper remain active in running the company, and no major changes are anticipated, the family said in a statement. Diana Kramer of Washington state is a partner.

Funeral arrangements will be announced later.