Leading alternative newspaper, The Chicago Reader, enhances community classifieds and self-service advertising with Bluefin Technology Partners

ANDOVER, Massachusetts – Determined to modernize every aspect of The Chicago Reader’s digital presence, Publisher Amber Nettles prioritized upgrading its digital classifieds and self-service ad placement system. After an extensive search, she selected Bluefin Technology Partners to implement their industry-leading solutions, Bluefin Marketplace and Bluefin Place Ad, to power the new classifieds platform.

The Chicago Reader has long served as a platform for independent voices, amplifying underrepresented communities and progressive perspectives. In 2022, it transitioned to a nonprofit model to uphold its commitment to independent journalism and community engagement, reinforcing its role as a vital voice in Chicago’s media landscape.

In just six weeks, the revamped site (classifieds.chicagoreader.com) was up and running. Nettles and her team played an active role in shaping the site’s design and user experience.

A key driver of its early success was their robust marketing strategy, which included in-house promotions across the Reader’s print and digital platforms. Additionally, Nettles launched an email campaign targeting existing advertisers, generating significant interest and engagement from the moment the site went live.

Describing the implementation of Bluefin's advertising solution, Nettles said, “Our deployment was seamless. Bluefin worked really well with us, understanding our needs and obstacles, and our current classified users have enjoyed the site improvements. We aligned a launch of new category header designs and a new ad campaign to encourage usage and are looking forward to increasing sales in the spring."

Steve Rosenfeld, General Partner and Co-Founder of Bluefin Technology Partners, said, “Working with Amber and her team is incredibly gratifying; their active collaboration and true ‘co-ownership’ of the process made all the difference. Our partnership is a testament to how digital classifieds can be a valuable publishing component, adding real, tangible value to any local community.”

“Our mission over the past 18 years,” he continued, “has been to truly partner with like-minded local community publishers who recognize that a well-implemented digital classifieds solution can do more than generate important incremental revenue—it can also empower local advertisers and engage readers through a seamless user experience."

ABOUT THE CHICAGO READER

The Chicago Reader has been a fearless, innovative, and nationally respected media voice in Chicago for more than 50 years. In print every week and daily online, we are tastemakers, incisive critics, and agenda-setters. Our readers look to us for what’s new, what’s now, what’s next, and depend on us to hold local government and other public authorities accountable—not to take sides. We are a community-supported, non-profit organization, and we could not be prouder of our equitable approach to coverage, staffing, and vendor supply. We’ve got fresh talent and fresh energy, and we’re thrilled to continue to deliver our unflagging, unfiltered take on Chicago.

We are the Reader. We are Chicago. And we speak Chicago... Visit www.chicagoreader.com

ABOUT BLUEFIN TECHNOLOGY PARTNERS

Bluefin Technology Partners is a leading provider of digital classifieds platforms in the United States and Canada. With a focus on driving innovation and enhancing user experiences, Bluefin has earned a stellar reputation as a trusted partner for newspapers seeking to elevate their classifieds services. Bluefin is passionate about helping local community publishers to empower local advertisers and engage local readers. Visit www.getbluefin.com.

For more information or to schedule a meeting, please contact Steve Rosenfeld, co-founder and general partner of Bluefin Technology Partners LLC, via email at steve@getbluefin.com or call (508) 254-1927.