Max Heath Postal Institute™ faculty announces 2025 training series
Mar 1, 2025
Named in 2022 after the death of longtime postal guru, the Max Heath Postal Institute™ hosts webinar training sessions for newspaper circulation and production professionals.
Sessions are led by faculty: NNA Chair Matt Paxton, publisher, The News-Gazette, Lexingon, Virginia; Interlink CEO Brad Hill, member, Mailers Technical Advisory Committee; NNA legal counsel Tonda Rush; and NNA Executive Director Lynne Lance, member, Mailers Technical Advisory Committee.
The 2025 training sessions are titled Special Sessions and focus on:
- Self-Service — March 27
- Surviving Realignment (exceptional dispatch, etc.) — July 31
- The link between public notices and Periodicals — Sept. 25
- TBA — Dec. 4
The trainings are held at 3 p.m. ET/2 p.m. CT/1 p.m. MT/12 p.m. PT.
Training sessions are free to members of the National Newspaper Association. Nonmembers or members of the public may attend for $100. Nonmembers only have access to the live program.
NNA members have access to the archive programs, past Postal Tips columns and the Postal Hotline.