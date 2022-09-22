Metro Creative Graphics announces fall training webinars

Metro Creative Graphics has announced the following free-of-charge training webinars for the fall.

Q4 Selling Workshop

Thursday, September 22, 2022, at 1 p.m. ET/12 p.m. CT/11 a.m. MT/10 a.m. PT

Unwrap the latest planning, sales, editorial and creative tools your Metro subscription provides to grow-ho-ho fourth-quarter revenue. This live webinar will show you all the ways MetroCreativeConnection.com can help your publication engage more advertisers and readers with holiday-themed special sections, pages and locally focused promotions, as well as the Holiday Advertising Service customer appreciation program. Register now to attend, and give your teams plenty of lead time to strategize, create, sell and profit.

Strategic Special Section Program Planning for 2023

Thursday, October 20, 2022, at 1 p.m. ET/12 p.m. CT/11 a.m. MT/10 a.m. PT

Discover what special section titles and ideas are performing best for publications across North America, and how you can plan, promote and execute your own seamless and profitable sections targeting key categories using Metro’s Themed Special Sections (TSS) program. This webinar will show you how to use these fully templated, ready-to-present-and-run special sections ­– available in 37 titles featuring unbranded copyright-free content with ad spots in place – to minimize production time and maximize ad revenue. See what’s new for 2023 – fresh themes, bonus mini sections, magazine and tabloid sizes for every title, multiple cover designs, and more – so you can choose the best options for your market. You’ll also learn how to leverage your Metro Creative Library access to optimize sales for every section with personalized spec ads, directories and local program ideas. Plus, get valuable tips for successfully marketing your special sections. This live webinar will also show you how to cultivate digital sections revenue with ready-to-use Themed Websites & Online Directories to match every print title for a coordinated, interactive print and digital program that captures every sales opportunity.

