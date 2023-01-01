Mullen Newspaper Company acquires 6 Kansas newspapers

Steve and Cynthia Haynes sold Nor’West Publishing/Haynes Newspapers on Dec. 1, 2022, forty-two years to the day after they purchased their first newspaper.

Brothers Jesse and Lloyd Mullen, owners of Mullen Newspaper Company, worked with Haynes to acquire one daily newspaper, one twice weekly, four weekly newspapers, and a market shopper product. The publications are based in Northwest Kansas. Jesse is the Chief Executive Officer of Mullen Newspaper Co., and Lloyd is the Chief Operating Officer.

Jesse founded Mullen Newspaper Company five years ago after purchasing two community weekly newspapers in Southwest Montana. This addition brings Mullen Newspapers to 20 publications in six states (Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, and Washington).

Mullen Newspaper Co. regional publisher Frank Perea, who oversees the High Plains News division of Mullen Newspaper Co. in Nebraska and Colorado, was promoted to Vice President and will act as the group publisher of both groups.

The Haynes are looking forward to their retirement, planning a cruise with their children and grandchildren, and spending time in their Cabo, Mexico, condo.

“Lloyd and I are incredibly excited to be the new caretakers of these newspapers,” Jesse said. “Steve and Cynthia built a dynamic grouping of publications in Kansas that have served these communities well for decades. We have big shoes to fill, but I’m confident the talented newspeople working at these papers will continue producing excellent journalism and marketing materials. Together we will take these papers to new heights.”

“I couldn’t have said it better myself,” Lloyd added. “Steve and Cynthia have been the caretakers of these papers for over 30 years. We’re thrilled they put their trust in us and hope to come close to the impact they made.”

Mullen Newspaper Company is based in Deer Lodge, Montana. Visit www.mullennewspapers.com.