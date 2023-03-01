NNA opposes FTC rule to ban non-compete agreements

Early this year, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) initiated a rulemaking to ban the use of non-compete agreements. This began what is expected to be a flood of regulatory actions that pose challenges for NNA’s small business publishers.

NNA opposes the ban on non-compete agreements because they are utilized by many members and, more significantly, because the FTC lacks the authority to regulate in this area.

Unchallenged, this would lead to a precedent for regulatory excess. NNA has joined a broad 100-member plus coalition led by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the National Retail Federation to oppose the rule.