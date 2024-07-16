Reinventing Special Sections webinar open for registration

Creating a fresh, relevant and profitable special sections program year after year is an important part of every newspaper’s revenue strategy, and a challenge for many.

As you prep to strategize for 2025, join us for a free webinar — Thursday, August 15, 2024, 1 p.m. ET/12 p.m. CT/11 a.m. MT/10 a.m. PT — focused on developing a program and products that will maximize reader and advertiser engagement. This workshop will give you fresh perspectives on creating successful print and online sections from every angle, including best practices for designing covers, mastheads and page layouts; combining stock editorial content with personalized local features; opportunities for native advertising; section ad selling tips; monetizing wraps and covers; and much more.

We’ll also present Metro’s new 2025 Themed Special Section titles and schedule. Don’t miss this opportunity to get inspired and optimize planning for a prosperous new year!

Register here: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_E2DtDs_pTau9pg3nOpRT7w?utm_source=BenchmarkEmail&utm_campaign=Webinar_7%2f16%2f24&utm_medium=email#/registration

