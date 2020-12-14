Southern Lithoplate Strategic Alliance ramps up products and savings for America’s newspapers as RBP Chemical Technology, Inc. joins the partnership

WAKE FOREST, North Carolina — Southern Lithoplate’s (SLP) Strategic Alliance, formed in 2006, continues to grow and evolve with new partners that enhance the organization’s advantages for U.S. printers seeking affordable, quality consumables and services in a single-call/single source format. RBP Chemical Technology Inc. is the newest partner to join the trendsetting Alliance, SLP announced this week.

Chemical supplies manufacturer, RBP Chemical Technology Inc., is in good company with other well know Alliance members, SCREEN, ECRM Imaging Systems, NELA, Xitron, X-Rite/Pantone and Presteligence, who provide associated printing products and services like CTP, workflow solutions and consumables.

“It’s a great honor to partner with the Southern Lithoplate (SLP) team,” Ernie Litynski, president of RBP Chemical, said. “RBP Chemical Technology and SLP have maintained a great relationship founded on trust and shared common values throughout the years.”

“This partnership reflects our desire to collaborate with companies that share our vision of continuous process improvement and unparalleled service support resulting in cost savings, increased productivity and superior performance in any pressroom,” Litynski said. “RBP has always provided our customer base high confidence in our service and pressroom consumables product line, and we are thankful for expanding our partnership with a high-caliber company like SLP.”

Founded in 1954, RBP Chemical is a world-class supplier of proprietary chemicals including those specifically designed for the printing industry. These include fountain solutions, silicones, plate cleaners, press washes and press additives. Additionally, RBP Chemical supplies a wide-range of consumables to the printing industry including blankets, dampener covers, tapes and adhesives and sorbents. Its dedication to the industry is further exemplified in its choice to organize its menu of products according to specific brands of presses such as Komori, KBA, Man Roland, Goss and Heidelberg.

Known too, for its exemplary customer service, the 80-plus year old company prides itself on its industry leading 24/7/365 support and its perennially high customer satisfaction ratings.

Steve Mattingly, senior vice president at Southern Lithoplate, is confident Alliance customers will find real value in RBP Chemical’s offerings.

“RBP is a highly respected supplier in the printing industry and that translates into printers across the U.S. being able to depend on them and the Alliance to support their prepress and pressroom supply needs in a timely and cost-effective manner,” Mattingly said.

Southern Lithoplate is a leading provider of digital plates and associated products for printers throughout North America and around the world. It is a privately owned US company that has been in business for over 80 years. Its headquarters are in Wake Forest, North Carolina, near the world-renowned Research Triangle Park.

RBP Chemical Technology Inc. is a world-class supplier of proprietary chemicals and delivery devices for the medical implant, printing and electronics manufacturing industries. RBP Chemical’s headquarters are in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.