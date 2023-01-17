Spotlight your inspirational ideas and innovations

The INMA Global Media Awards competition rewards outstanding achievement in news brands, use of media features, product, subscriptions, advertising, data and insights, and newsroom.

INMA has rewarded excellence in news media since 1937 through good times and bad times (economic challenges, wars, famines, pandemics). The challenges we face today – with pandemic tailwinds and economic headwinds – provide a unique context to the news industry’s transformation and reinvention.

INMA aspires in 2023 to capture the progress of the news industry’s transformation and reinvention, accelerated by the developments of the past year.

We invite you to submit entries in 20 categories across two segments of media company so that our 40+ judges can make an even-handed comparison of campaigns and initiatives worldwide.

WHY YOU SHOULD ENTER

Entering the INMA Global Media Awards competition:

Shines a light on your company's best innovation and growth initiatives

Motivates and focuses your staff, your agency, your stakeholders

Benchmarks your best efforts against your peers' best efforts

Winning the INMA Global Media Awards competition is about recognition, respect, and prestige for your company, your brand, your department, your agency — and you.

WHAT WE REWARD

The INMA Global Media Awards competition rewards initiatives, campaigns, and ideas that produce:

Breakthrough results

Unique concepts

Strong creativity

Innovative thinking

Winning synergies across platforms

You will be judged against peers of a similar segment of brand and geographic focus.

LET'S GET STARTED

Enter the INMA Global Media Awards competition, and unlock the door to a new world of ideas, innovation, and creativity. View categories and the entry tab here.