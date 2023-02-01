Start making your plans now!

Community newspaper executives from across the U.S. will convene in Washington, D.C., this fall for a legislative summit on the Hill — addressing issues most important to community newspapers — followed by their annual convention and meeting, which includes training sessions and time to meet partners who make jobs more profitable (and often easier!).

We will start Thursday, Sept. 28, with a morning briefing at the Omni Shoreham (details here), then everyone leaves for their Day on the Hill and will gather after at the National Press Club for drinks and appetizers. Everyone is on their own for dinner.

We then roll into the convention on the morning of Friday, Sept. 29.

There are several added events this year — lunch on both days with the exhibitors, breakfast with the Exhibitors on Saturday and more!

Our Extravaganza night on the town will be Friday night from 7–9:30 p.m. at SPIN, 1332 F St. NW, Washington, D.C. 20045 (between 13th &14th). This ping–pong social club is located in the basement of the National Press Building. Transportation will be provided to and from SPIN.

We will end on Saturday evening with the annual business meeting and awards ceremony in the evening instead of the usual Saturday morning breakfast.

This will conclude the convention, so most people may leave anytime Sunday.

To register and find more information, visit: nnafoundation.org/convention

On this page, you will also find a link to book your room.