Street Media announces acquisition of the Laker/Lutz News

Publisher and parent company to LA Weekly, The Village Voice, to establish Florida Street Media

TAMPA, Florida – Street Media LLC, parent company of the Village Voice, LA Weekly, Irvine Weekly and the Bay Area Marina Times, has announced the acquisition of The Laker/Lutz News, a weekly community newspaper and website serving the growing suburban markets of Pasco and north Hillsborough counties in Tampa Bay, Florida.

The Laker/Lutz News reaches over 150,000 readers and followers with its print and digital products in Lutz, Odessa, Land O’Lakes, Wesley Chapel, Zephyrhills, Dade City and San Antonio. In July, the newspaper was recognized by the Florida Press Association as its 2021 Top Weekly Newspaper in its largest circulation division.

The Laker/Lutz News is widely read and supported in its communities, thanks to its informative and timely stories about subjects that matter to area residents, including local government, schools, health care, events, community groups, businesses and sports and recreation.

“We are very excited for The Laker/Lutz News to join the Street Media family of publications. We see tremendous potential to build on the existing foundation of quality community news The Laker/Lutz brings to the greater Tampa area while providing new products and services to enhance experiences for area readers and advertisers,” said Brian Calle, Street Media’s publisher and chief executive officer.

“Street Media is the ideal company to nurture and expand The Laker/Lutz News, which I have proudly owned for the past 21 years,” said Diane Kortus, former publisher and owner. “I have been honored to work alongside a great team, many who have worked with me for over 15 years, and to help local businesses grow and succeed through their advertisements in our products.

“In addition, it has been very satisfying to publish a community newspaper that is respected and valued by our readers, and look forward to seeing the new features and opportunities that will be introduced by Street Media.”

With the sale of her business, Kortus is retiring and looks forward to spending more time with her daughter in Tallahassee, son and his family in Appleton, Wisconsin (also the home of her three grandchildren) and siblings in her home state of Minnesota.

The Laker and Lutz News are legacy newspapers. The Laker was established in 1981, and The Lutz News in 1964. Current circulation totals 47,395 with four editions: Lutz, Land O’ Lakes, Wesley Chapel and East Pasco. They are free newspapers with 75% home delivery distribution, and 25% delivered to newsboxes and area businesses.

Street Media is retaining all current employees, including Editor B.C. Manion and Sales Leader Terri Williamson.

The Laker/Lutz News was exclusively represented by John Mahoney of Grimes, McGovern & Associates, a New York based mergers and acquisitions firm.