Swimming, archery, boxing at your own Pencilympics

Make the 2024 Summer Olympic Games personal here at home with these challenging puzzles and games using PENCILS!

Sporting goods retailers and family foundations are ideal sponsors for this Kid Scoop page that gives children fun practice in reading, spelling and math. Take a look!

Why are these pencil games important? Research is confirming that many children are still catching up from learning loss during the COVID-19 pandemic. Teachers want youngsters to practice key skills during the slow summer months so catch-up time in the fall is limited or non-existent.

How do you know these are important skills? Look for the Standards Links in small typeface near many of the puzzles.

So, let’s make it fun! Use your pencil to conquer hurdles on this Kid Scoop page! Use your pencil to hit the archery target! Then “Build Your Muscles!” Search your local newspaper for Olympics coverage and local outdoor activities for your participation.

To get this Kid Scoop page, contact Dan “Decathlon” Dalton at 909-793-9890 or patiodan@kidscoop.com. Check out the many free marketing materials and a free offer for teachers at kidscoop.com.