Teresa Myers wins ticket to upcoming annual convention in Jacksonville, Florida

Teresa Myers, publisher of the Omak-Okanogan (Washington) County Chronicle, was selected at random from this year's early NNAF's Better Newspaper Contest entries as the bird winner. Each year, the early bird winner receives a full registration to the annual convention, valued at more than $400. Registrations include access to three days of educational sessions, the Trade Show and fun off-campus events. The Hyatt Regency Jacksonville Riverfront will be our home base.

The Better Newspaper Contest is still open for entries until June 30 at 11:59 p.m. CT. Winners will be announced and honored at the annual convention. Join us in Jacksonville Sept. 30-Oct. 2, 2021. Visit https://www.nnafoundation.org/convention for more information.