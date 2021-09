Thanks to Bingo sponsor, Modulist

NNA members gathered on August 12 for social time and Bingo play. Thanks to NNA Allied Member Modulist of Fargo, North Dakota, for sponsoring.

To the surprise of no one, Mary Huber, Archbold (Ohio) Buckeye, topped all and won the blackout round, with a cash prize of $110.

Gary and Helen Sosniecki, retired, won $40; Janice Hunt, Oakland (Illinois) Independent won $30; and Judy and Cary Griffin, retired, won $20.