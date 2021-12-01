The power of shattering moments

Suspense writer James Scott Bell says all stories, fact or fiction, are about shattering moments.

“The characters will never be the same,” he says.

The retelling of the story of Mary, the mother of Jesus, has not one but seven shattering moments.

When Mary was in her teens, the priests held a lottery to choose her husband. Joseph won.

Mary discovered she was pregnant and feared Joseph would call off their marriage. He almost did.

An angel came to him in his sleep and told him to marry her. She was to bear the son of God.

The angel convinced him. The priests were a different story.

They sent Joseph into the desert to atone for his sin.

When he returned, they sent Mary into the desert.

On her safe return, the high priest dismissed the charges.

Mary was close to giving birth when she and Joseph were ordered to Bethlehem to be counted for the census.

No air, bus or rail travel were available. Due to Mary’s condition, she rode a donkey. Joseph walked.

It was not to be their first difficult trip.

When Herod heard a new King of the Jews was born, his assassins killed infant rivals for his throne.

An angel told Joseph to flee with his wife and child to Egypt and not return until he told them it was safe.

Mary’s last ordeal was at the cross on Calvary. We can only imagine what she felt as she watched her son's agonizing death on the cross.

Jerry Bellune, writing coach and editor, is the author of “The Art of Compelling Writing, Volume 1.” The $14 print edition is available to Pub Aux readers for $10. Contact him at JerryBellune@yahoo.com.