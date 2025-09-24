USPS announces no January increase for newspaper postage

Today, the USPS announced that it will not raise postage prices for Market Dominant mail products including newspaper postage in January. In its release the USPS stated:

A recommendation by Postmaster General David Steiner not to raise prices in January 2026 for Market Dominant products, which includes First-Class Mail, was accepted by the governors of the United States Postal Service. The price of a stamp to mail a 1-once single-piece First-Class letter will not increase in early 2026.

The Postal Service’s operational strategies are designed to maintain cost efficiency, boost service reliability and overall productivity.

“We continually strive to balance our pricing approach both to meet the revenue needs of the Postal Service and to deliver affordable offerings that reflect market conditions,” Steiner said. “We have therefore decided at this time to forgo a price change for First-Class Mail postage and other Market Dominant services until mid-year 2026.”

"This is a welcome respite from large, twice yearly increases imposed under the previous Postmaster General,” NNA Chair Martha Diaz Aszkenazy, publisher, The San Fernando Valley (California) Sun, said. “We look forward to working with PMG Steiner to encourage more improvements in efficiency and service quality to put the USPS back on a path to success."

NNA strongly supports the USPS SERVES US Act (H.R. 3004) that would limit rate increases to one-per-year and have been active in educating Members of Congress on its importance including a recent meeting with the leader of the newly formed House Postal Caucus.

The Postal Regulatory Commission (PRC) recently issued an order confirming this limitation. We are pleased that Postmaster General Steiner appears to have embraced this approach but much work remains to ensure that newspaper postage rates and service are affordable and reliable as the USPS considers rate changes for July 2026.