Fire Up Summer Sales (New Spec Ads & Tip Sheet Inside)

Check out the latest Metro Creative spec ad templates to heat up summertime sales.

Including a well-designed spec ad in your presentation is a proven strategy for closing more sales.

For instant access to thousands of great-looking spec ad templates, hover over the Ads/Templates tab from the mega menu along the top of your Metro website, then select Spec Ad & Page Templates. Searching our spec ads is also a great way to get inspired, save production time or kick off your prospects list!

Unlimited Downloads for Print & Digital Publication

Once you select Spec Ad & Page Templates, use keyword “summer” to view, share or download the templates you see featured in this email!

START YOUR SEARCH

P.S. If you’re looking for more helpful selling tips, tools and topics, watch our latest webinar recording. You can also download our free tip sheet for creating a great spec ad!