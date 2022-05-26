Our-Hometown Digital Initiative – Grant Overview

According to Pew Research, 89% of Americans get news from digital devices. Despite this fact, many newspapers in the U.S. do not have a website (or don’t have the resources to keep it updated with current news).

Join us Thursday, May 26, at 2pm ET/1 p.m. CT/12 p.m. MT/11 a.m. PT, for a discussion on Our-Hometown’s Digital Initiative to get all U.S. newspapers online.

See a video overview of the Virginia Press Association's program, which helps Virginia newspapers with little to no web presence get setup with a turn key digital revenue model on Our Hometown’s WordPress platform. The same model will be applied at select press associations as part of the Our Hometown Digital Initiative Grant. Join us on May 26th to learn about the program and how you can get your press association involved.

Register here: https://our-hometown.com/webinar-our-hometown-digital-initiative-grant-overview/