Plan these holiday promotions

The husband was doing the crossword puzzle when he found himself stumped. He asked his wife, “What’s a seven-letter word for ‘easily perceived or understood’ that starts with ‘O?’”

Her reply: “Isn’t it obvious?”

Like that crossword, the obvious might not seem so obvious.

That could be the case with selling for the holidays, which is the theme of this month’s Pub Aux. Let’s consider some obvious projects that could be helpful to your bottom line during November and December.

In bygone days, Thanksgiving and Christmas ad revenue was counted on to reap big dollars for newspapers. While the profit margin those two months might not be what it was in the 1970s through 1990s, here are some suggestions to help increase your profits.

• Begin your holiday sales campaign with a focus on Veterans Day. This is a time that some businesses, especially restaurants, discount their products and services for the military community. You might not have a military installation close by, but businesses can extend the special offers to active duty and retired military. If advertisers don’t have a plan to recognize those who have or are serving, you have a prime opportunity to suggest it to enhance their business.

In addition to ads offering discounts and ads thanking those who serve (and have served), it’s an opportune time for banks, insurance agencies, churches and funeral homes to run institutional ads thanking military personnel for their service.

Also, solicit ads from families — request a picture of someone in the family who is active or retired military. Accompany the photo with name, rank, branch of service and dates of service. Charge $10-$15, depending on what you think the market will bear. Run them eight across, and require prepayment.

• Thanksgiving offers another time for institutional ads from businesses; the ads can express thankfulness to their customers. Advertisers can say they appreciate a good year and that the business has helped many in the community fulfill their dreams. Another opportunity is to sell ads to restaurants offering special Thanksgiving meals.

Don’t forget local churches; ask them to advertise their reasons for being thankful. That takes the pressure off the ad salesperson to come up with copy for the ad.

• In December, start off the first two weeks with non-traditional revenue. Similar to the military promotion, run a “Christmas Angels” page — ask parents and grandparents to submit a photo of a child or grandchild with name, age, parents/grandparents’ names. Charge $15-$20 and require prepayment. For years, we generated two or more newspaper pages. If your primary and elementary schools will allow you, print a flyer explaining the promotion, and no later than the first week of December, ask each student to take the information home.

• The second week, focus on pets. We called it “Santa Paws” and it mirrors the Santa’s Angel effort. Ask for a picture of the family pet with its name and owner(s) name. Charge $15-$20 per pet. These first two promotions result in you getting private-party money rather than revenue from businesses.

• By the third week of December, you are ready to run Christmas greetings, which are still popular in smaller communities where “everybody knows everybody.” It’s important to start selling these ads in advance so you won’t run out of time. It’s an ideal time to draw ad money from non-traditional advertisers, such as industries, electricians, plumbers, hair stylists, florists, doctors, dentists, optometrists, attorneys and churches. Auto dealers and real-estate agencies, for the most part, have abandoned local newspapers, but Christmas is a time to approach them for a “feel good” ad. Be sure to mention the importance of running a photo of employees of all those small businesses. It is a goodwill gesture to recognize employees and at the same time draw the attention of your readers to the ad.

But what do you use for copy if you are successful with garnering many ads? Easy! Before primary and elementary schools in your community break for Thanksgiving, ask teachers if they will have their students write “Letters to Santa” and submit them to the teacher. Include each student’s name in their letter and include the name of the teacher. Print a disclaimer that the letters are printed as submitted, which means that you don’t have to figure out what the child has requested. Promote the feature weeks before the letters appear in the paper, and you’ll likely see a boost in single-copy sales. Make sure to include a good subscription offer in that special issue.

• Finally, after you have had a super-productive December, use the last week of the month or first week of January to have a promotion you can call “Milestones” or “Landmarks.” Sell ads you can run eight across and no more than 1 1/2 inches deep with the name of a business, its address, phone, website/email address, then feature the year that the business started in larger (36 point) numbers. Scatter some photos from yesteryear among those ads. By working on this promotion ahead of time, don’t be surprised if you generate three to four pages.

Don’t forget any business! Get a list of Chamber of Commerce members and contact every one of them. Churches, civic organizations and schools can all participate in this one. (Note: You might have noticed that several of these opportunities involve churches. To save time, make one call and present every ad opportunity to them.)

Capitalizing on the season’s opportunities can indeed make your Christmas a merry one.

Chip Hutcheson is the retired publisher of The Times Leader in Princeton, Kentucky. He was NNA president in 2015. He currently serves as a content strategist for Kentucky Today, the online news website of the Kentucky Baptist Convention. chiphutcheson@yahoo.com