Webinar: How To Price and Package Digital Advertising and Sponsored Content in 2025

Wednesday, May 21 at 1 p.m. ET/12 p.m. CT/11 a.m. MT/10 a.m. PT

You’ll learn:

How much your digital advertising should cost

How to sell digital for real money, not “digital dimes”

How to build packages for mom/pops AND $100k whales

DO NOT fall into the trap of:

Thinking that your site traffic decides pricing

Looking at other publishers to figure out your pricing

Underselling and underpricing the value that you provide

Hosted by Kenny Katzgrau, publisher of Red Bank Green and creator of Broadstreet. Joining him will be Charity Huff, publisher of 5280 Magazine and owner of January Spring.

You’ll walk away from this workshop with a clear plan to figure what you should be charging for your display, newsletter, and sponsored content packages along and gain rock-solid confidence in the result.

Register here