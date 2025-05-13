Registration is open for the Annual Convention & Trade Show

Registration is open for the 139th Annual Convention & Trade Show in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The headquarters of the event is the Hilton Minneapolis at 1001 Marquette Ave.

NNA members are encouraged to book lodging at the host hotel. Convention pricing is set at cost, which is low because we are agreeing to book so many hotel room nights. If we do not have enough lodgers, our costs go up.

The event is Thursday, Oct. 9 through Friday, Oct. 10, 2025. NNA Allied Partner Interlink will be hosting a user workshop the day prior on Wed., Oct. 8. More details coming soon.

Is there a training session you would especially like to see in Minneapolis? Email kate@nna.org.

See details and registration at nna.org/convention